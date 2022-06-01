PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

PED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PEDEVCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

