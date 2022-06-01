PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,715.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

