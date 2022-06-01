Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,616,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after buying an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,517,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.