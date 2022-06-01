Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,140.29 ($14.43).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.65) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 712.33 ($9.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,061.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,095.98.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

