Pennon Group’s (PNN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.29 ($14.43).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 992.33 ($12.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 712.33 ($9.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.98.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

