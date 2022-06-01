Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $812.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.