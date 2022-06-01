Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $21,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE PFGC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 2,650,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
