Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $21,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 2,650,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

