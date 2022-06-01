Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PDOT opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

