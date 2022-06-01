Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

