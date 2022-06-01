Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,971 ($37.59).

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($43.14) to GBX 3,440 ($43.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.29) to GBX 2,830 ($35.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.27) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,177 ($27.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,150.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,419.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,005 ($25.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($41.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.73), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($204,056.71).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

