PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of GHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 102,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,469. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.