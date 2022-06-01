PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

