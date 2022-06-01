PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.10.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
