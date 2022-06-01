PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 90,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,242. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
