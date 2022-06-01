Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PHAT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 10,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,901. The stock has a market cap of $283.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

