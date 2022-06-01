Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $4,853,104.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $104.01.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 42.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
