Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4146 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
PKPYY stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. Pick n Pay Stores has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.30.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
