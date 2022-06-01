Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 1,089,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

