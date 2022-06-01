Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

PDD stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

