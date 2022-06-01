Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $122,830,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.