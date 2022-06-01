Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $368,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $178,278,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pinterest by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

