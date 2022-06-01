Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in May

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,877. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

