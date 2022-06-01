Piper Sandler Boosts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s current price.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

