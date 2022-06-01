Piper Sandler Boosts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $125.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of PDS opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.50. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

