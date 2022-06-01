Piper Sandler Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $16.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.
ChargePoint stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.17.
In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
