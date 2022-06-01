Piper Sandler Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $29.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of CHWY opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -137.77 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

