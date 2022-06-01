Piper Sandler Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $15.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.75 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

NYSE:NEX opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

