Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

FNWB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

