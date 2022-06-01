Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXLW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 106,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.