Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “
PL opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.