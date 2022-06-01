Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

PL opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

