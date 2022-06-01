Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $93,706.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,580 shares of company stock worth $2,118,972. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

