Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.68).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.35) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

POLY opened at GBX 238.54 ($3.02) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($21.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

