Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

POOL stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.66. Pool has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

