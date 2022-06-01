Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.