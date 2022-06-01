Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 10,900 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $24,812.40.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 822,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,438. The company has a market cap of $812.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

