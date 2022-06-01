Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Post by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Post by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

