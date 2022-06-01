Potbelly (PBPB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/29/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 5/12/2022 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “
PBPB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,214. The company has a market cap of $157.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
