Potbelly (PBPB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/29/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/21/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

5/5/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PBPB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,214. The company has a market cap of $157.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Get Potbelly Co alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.