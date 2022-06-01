Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 8th

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.
