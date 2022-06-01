PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
NYSE:PPL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
