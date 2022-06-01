PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

