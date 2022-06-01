Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 84.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $211,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 213,661 shares of company stock valued at $257,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

