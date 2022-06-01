Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,435.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSGFF opened at 0.53 on Wednesday. Precious Shipping Public has a twelve month low of 0.46 and a twelve month high of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.53.

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

