Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

