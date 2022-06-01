Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Acquires $42,300.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CFO Laurent Chardonnet acquired 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRLD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

