Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

