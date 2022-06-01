Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

