Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.19.

PG opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

