PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PROG has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at $20,139,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $29,803,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PROG by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.