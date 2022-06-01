Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 8,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.48. 14,408,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,299. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.40. Prologis has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 110.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Prologis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 318,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 177.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

