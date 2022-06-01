Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 8,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of PLD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.48. 14,408,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,299. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.40. Prologis has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 110.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Prologis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 318,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 177.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
