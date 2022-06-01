Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 8,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,408,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,299. The company has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40. Prologis has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

