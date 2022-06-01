ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $16.75 at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $16.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.