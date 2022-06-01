PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PRO opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PROS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.